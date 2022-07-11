Seven of family attempt self-immolation infront of Salem Collectorate

Seven members of a family from Bodinacikenpatti in Edappadi tried to immolate themselves in front of the Collectorate during the weekly grievance redressal day on Monday. They alleged that a few AIADMK functionaries triied to grab their 40 cent land and demanded action against them. Police thawrted their immolation bid and took them town police station.

Earlier, the District Collector, S. Karmegam, received a total of 435 petitions, seeking land patta, old age pension, patta transfer, community certificates, employment, bank loans, and road and street light facilities. He instructed the officials concerned to address the grievances within a stipulated time. The Collector also handed over braille reader to a differently abled beneficiary.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. .