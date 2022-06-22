Seven new COVID-19 cases in Salem district

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,27,468. While six persons were discharged, 39 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported four new cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,727. One person was discharged, while 31 persons continue to be under treatment.

Five cases were reported in Namakkal district taking the overall tally to 68,032. A total of 18 persons were under treatment.