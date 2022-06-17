Seven new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,32,706. While one person was discharged, 19 persons continue to be under treatment.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and three cases were reported in Namakkal on Friday. As per the bulletin, there are 24 active cases in Salem and four active cases in Namakkal.

No fresh cases were registered in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri on Friday.