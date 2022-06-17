Seven new COVID-19 cases in Erode
Erode district reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,32,706. While one person was discharged, 19 persons continue to be under treatment.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and three cases were reported in Namakkal on Friday. As per the bulletin, there are 24 active cases in Salem and four active cases in Namakkal.
No fresh cases were registered in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri on Friday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.