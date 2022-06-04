Coimbatore

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 34 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 % on Friday when three persons tested positive. Tiruppur district had one active case of COVID-19 on Saturday.


