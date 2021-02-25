Seven more clusters commissioned

Tamil Nadu has got seven new cluster projects for the development of coir industry.

According to an official of Coir Board, Tamil Nadu has totally nine clusters for coir sector. Two, at Kangeyam and Palladam, were inaugurated two years ago and seven more were commissioned recently. The Board is the nodal agency for the cluster project.

All these clusters have a group of industries that have come together and formed special purpose vehicles. Common facility centres have been established and machinery installed. Apart from the members, other coir industries in these clusters can also benefit.

The products made at these clusters will be exported - directly and indirectly - and also sold in the domestic market through the outlets of the Board

The seven clusters in the State are Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Salem, Dharmapuri, Pollachi, Madurai, and Ethamozhy (Kanyakumari district). While Dharmapuri and Ethamozhy are mini clusters, Pollachi is a heritage cluster, and the rest are major clusters.

The total project for the seven clusters is nearly ₹ 30 crore and about ₹ 21 crore has come as grant. The rest of the cost is invested by the special purpose vehicles. The clusters will make a wide range of products, including coir panels, brooms, brushes, tufted mats, grow bags, peat, coir blocks, geo textiles, and even woven coir mats.

The aim is to promote value addition through the common facilities, the official said.