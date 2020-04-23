Seven migrant workers secured in Uthukuli

The police secured seven migrant workers who allegedly attempted to escape in a mini truck at Uthukuli here on Wednesday.

Of the seven, three were from Rajasthan and four from Madhya Pradesh, the police said. At around 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Uthukuli police conducted a vehicle check based on intelligence inputs at the four-way road in Kodiyampalayam. The seven men were found at the back of the mini truck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were tile cutting workers who wanted to leave for their hometowns. Driver Mohan allegedly did not know the intention of these workers and agreed to drop them at the location they asked, the police said.

The Uthukuli police booked a case against Mohan under section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and seized the vehicle. No case was booked against the workers and the police handed them over to their contractor in Kangeyam on Wednesday, instructing him to provide food and other essential needs to the workers.