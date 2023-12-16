GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven inspectors from Salem City transferred

December 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Seven inspectors attached to Salem City police were transferred to the Salem and Coimbatore ranges on Saturday.

In the order issued by West Zone Inspector General (IG) of Police K. Bhavaneeswari, Suramangalam crime inspector S. Kanthavel and Kondalampatti crime inspector D. Pushparani were transferred to Salem range, while Pallapatti crime inspector P. Palaniyammal, town crime inspector D. Palaniyammal, Kitchipalayam inspector P. Ramakrishnan, and control room inspector P. Babu were transferred to Coimbatore Range. Kannankurichi inspector T. Sivakami was transferred to Coimbatore City.

The IG requested the Commissioners of Police and Deputy Inspectors General of Police of Salem and Coimbatore to issue necessary orders accordingly and inform the date of joining and place of posting of the above inspectors to chief office and zonal office.

