Seven injured as car rams tree near Tiruchengode

Namakkal

16 October 2021 00:06 IST

Seven persons suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree near Palamadai here on Friday.

According to the police, Ilangovan (52) from Tiruchengode runs an automobile workshop near Sankari. On Friday, he and six of his family members were on their way in a car to his workshop for the Ayudha Puja celebration. While nearing Palamadai, the car broke down and rammed a tree. All the seven passengers, including Ilango’s daughter Nithyashree (6), suffered injuries. Passers-by alerted the police and 108 ambulance. The injured were rushed to a government hospital nearby. Sankari police have registered a case.

