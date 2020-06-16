Seven, including two accused, test positive in Salem

SALEM

16 June 2020 22:49 IST

Seven persons, including two accused, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem district.

One person had come from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra and two were cases from within Salem.

Accused test positive

Two persons arrested for separate offences have tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem district. While one was arrested by the Salem District Police for illegal sand mining, the other was arrested by the Civil Supplies CID for smuggling PDS rice. They were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said 10 police personnel involved in the arrest of the accused in the illegal sand mining case were quarantined and their swab samples sent for tests. Contact tracing was also being done. The police station at Gengavalli and the vehicle used in the arrest were disinfected.

Three police personnel involved in the arrest of the other person have also been quarantined.

3 cases in Namakkal

Three COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Namakkal on Tuesday. According to health officials, two of the patients, a 35-year-old man and 75-year-old woman had travelled to the district from Chennai and they are undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. A 51-year-old woman from Paramathi-Velur who tested positive is undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Hospital.

Policewoman tests positive

In Erode, a 35-year-old policewoman attached to the Tiruppur Police Commissionerate, tested positive on returning from Chennai recently. She was admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Health officials said she had stayed in Chennai for three days to seek a transfer. She returned to her house at Shastri Nagar in Erode Corporation limits recently. Her husband, who works at the Corporation’s zonal office, and other family members tested negative. But, they were asked to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Officials said the case was included in the Chennai district tally.