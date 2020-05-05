Coimbatore

Seven, including six police personnel, discharged

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani (right) and Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan (second right) with police personnel (left) who got discharged from PSG Hospitals on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Six police personnel attached to the Coimbatore city police, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, recovered from the disease and were discharged from PSG Hospitals on Tuesday. A woman from Sirumugai was also discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district reduced to four -- three of a family and a woman from Karumbukadai are undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital. So far, 141 out of 146 persons who tested positive for the disease recovered, while one person died in Chennai.

The six police personnel attached to Podanur, Kuniyamuthur police stations and the Armed Reserve, Coimbatore city, contracted the disease while on duty at containment zones. The city police had to shut the two police stations for fumigation for a few days after they tested positive on April 24. And, swab samples of around 250 police personnel were tested for COVID-19, in order to rule out further spread. Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan and hospital management handed over fruits to the discharged persons.

PSG Hospitals Dean S. Ramalingam and doctors attached to hospital’s COVID-19 task force gave them a warm send off.

