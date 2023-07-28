HamberMenu
Seven held over death of tiger in Bhavanisagar forest

July 28, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 In a case related to the death of a five-year-old male tiger after it got trapped in a wire snare in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range on July 25, the Forest Department arrested a seven-member gang that placed the snare to trap a deer.

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found at Kothamangalam Pirivu with a snare around its neck. The standard operating procedure as laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority was followed, an autopsy was done and the carcass was consigned to flames at the site.

A case was registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 and a team led by C. Sivakumar, Range Officer, began inquiries. The probe was monitored by N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer, Erode Division, who also holds additional charge of the Sathyamangalam Division.

On Thursday, the team nabbed seven persons from the habitations of Sujilkuttai and Pungar Colony, located near the water spread area of Bhavanisagar dam. They were identified as K. Satheeshkumar, 27, D. Nachimuthu, 22, K. Padmakumar, 19, P. Logesh, 22, C Paul Dinakaran, 22, R. Soundarrajan, 19, and a 17-year-old boy.

It came to light that they had placed a snare in the forest area to trap a deer 15 days ago. While the six accused were produced at a court in Sathyamangalam on Friday, the 17-year-old boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

