Seven held for sexually assaulting minor siblings

The Namakkal police arrested seven persons including a 75-year-old for sexually assaulting two minor girls near Rasipuram here.

According to the police, the victims, aged 12 and 13 years, are studying at a government school in Rasipuram. The victims’ father died a few years ago and their mother is a daily wager. On information, Child Protection Officer Ranjitha Priya enquired the victims and alerted the police. The Rasipuram All Women Police Station registered a case based on her complaint.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said seven persons had been arrested and the police were on the lookout for some more accused.

The police registered a case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested Shanmugham (45), Muthusamy (75), Sentamilselvan (31), Siva (26), Surya (23), Manikandan (30) and Varatharaj (55). The accused had been sexually abusing the victims for over four months, the police said.