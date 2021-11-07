Seven held for robbing jewellery dealer

Coimbatore

07 November 2021 22:13 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested seven persons in connection with the robbery of 1.89 kg of gold ornaments and ₹7.5 lakh from a jewellery dealer near Vadavalli on the night of October 30.

The accused were identified as Abdul Hakeem, Ashraf Ali, Dinesh Rawal, Ranjith Singh, Pawan Singh, Bhavani Singh and Venkatachalam, said officials involved in the investigation.

They said that the special teams of the police were on the lookout for a few more persons who were part of the planned robbery.

A. Shanmugam (68), a native of Gandhi Nagar from Sathyamangalam, was robbed of the gold and cash on Vadavalli - Thondamuthur road.

Mr. Shanmugam has been supplying gold ornaments to jewellery showrooms in Erode and Coimbatore districts. Two men, who came on a two-wheeler robbed him of the money and jewellery when he was heading to his son’s house on a motorcycle. They assaulted Mr. Shanmugam with a knife and took away the bag containing the jewellery and cash.

The police questioned the staff of jewellery showrooms Mr. Shanmugam had visited on the day of the crime. The police also identified the two-wheeler the robbers used which led to the arrests of the seven persons. They were remanded in judicial custody.