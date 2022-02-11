Seven held for murdering Dalit man in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

11 February 2022 00:38 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested seven persons on the charge of murdering a Dalit man for allegedly not seeking an apology to a dominant caste man in connection with an accident that took place near Sulur on February 7.

The police said that M. Kesavan (47), a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street at Edayarpalayam village near Sulur, died without responding to treatment on Thursday.

According to the police, seven persons Marimuthu, Mayilsamy, Boopathy, Mohanraj, Balaguru, Senthilkumar and Ganeshan were arrested in connection with the assault on Kesavan on Wednesday and Thursdaybased on the complaint lodged by Kesavan’s wife Lakshmi.The police were on the lookout for seven more accused, including a woman.

As per the woman’s complaint, Kesavan’s two-wheeler collided with the moped of Mayilsamy on Panapatti – Ponnakanni road on February 7 evening. Mayilsamy fell off the two-wheeler and suffered minor injuries.

Around 7 p.m., a group of people trespassed into the house of Kesavan and assaulted him for not apologising for the accident, the woman’s complaint said. They also used casteist remarks against the couple as per her complaint, the police said.

Kesavan, who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), died without responding to treatment on Thursday evening. The police said that they will alter the first information report to add Section 302 (murder) against the accused.