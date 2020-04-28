Coimbatore

Seven held for lockdown violations

The city police on Monday registered seven cases and arrested seven persons for violating restrictions imposed as part of the total lockdown. The police seized two vehicles. In Coimbatore rural, the police registered 410 cases and arrested 473 persons for violating the prohibitory orders. The police seized 371 vehicles from them. The rural police collected fine to the tune of ₹ 1.24 lakh from the offenders.

Salem

The Salem police on Monday registered 124 cases against 180 persons for violating prohibitory orders and seized 72 vehicles.

