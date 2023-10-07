HamberMenu
Seven get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

October 07, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were on Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a retired block development officer.

Natarajan (75), a resident of Pillaiyar Kovil Street at Kunjandiyur near Mettur, was a retired BDO, and was living with his wife, Palaniammal (75). The couple owned an iridium petromax light.

Meanwhile, on August 16, 2016, a seven-member gang came to their house and said that they had come to buy the iridium petromax light. Suddenly, the gang attacked them, tied their hands, and covered their faces using cello tape. Due to this, Natarajan was unable to breathe and died.

The gang snatched four sovereign gold chains from Palaniammal, stole the light, and fled.

The Karumalaikoodal police registered a case and arrested M. Raja (31), and M. Raghu (38) residents of Bargur in Krishnagiri district; S. Babu (39), N. Vinoth Kumar (31), K. Sarannu (39), and C. Ramachandrappa (39), residents of Bengaluru; and P. Nansi Gowda (41), a resident of Mandya in Karnataka.

The case trial was held at the Salem District Mahila Court, and on Saturday, the court found the seven accused persons guilty and awarded them life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on M. Raja, and ₹16,000 each on the remaining six persons.

