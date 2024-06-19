Seven farmers in Erode district get anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed by WRD official

A court in Erode has granted conditional bail to seven farmers, in a case against them registered by Chennimalai police, for obstructing a Water Resources Department (WRD) official from discharging his duty.

An Assistant Engineer of the WRD had lodged a complaint with the police stating that on May 28, 2024, at Pasuvapatti village in Chennimalai union, the farmers, all belonging to the same village, came to his workplace at Kullankattu Valasu and prevented him from carrying out maintenance work in the canal. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrests were made and the farmers subsequently moved their bail applications in court.

When the case came up for hearing before B. Murugesan, Principal Sessions Judge, Erode, their lawyer said a false case had been registered against the farmers and asked for anticipatory bail to be given. It was brought to the notice of the court that preliminary investigation has been completed and the Judge granted them bail with conditions. All the seven were asked to appear at Chennimalai police every day and sign a register till further orders.

