Seven districts in western region report 296 cases

18 July 2020 23:07 IST

Coimbatore records 117, taking the number of active cases to 1,169

Seven districts in the western region reported 296 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday.

In Coimbatore, 117 persons tested positive taking the number of active cases to 1,169.

The new cases were reported from Ramnagar, Sundakamuthur, Edayarpalayam, Nanjundapuram, Vagarayampalayam, Idikarai, Velandipalayam, Kovaipudur, Ramanathapuram, Saramedu, K.K. Pudur, Kanuvai, Kavundampalayam, Podanur, Sungam, Selvapuram, Kurichi, Athupalam, Kuniyamuthur and Sulthanpet.

Statistics shared by the Health Department showed that 629 persons tested positive from Monday to Saturday. Except on Monday and Thursday, the number of positive cases were more than 100.

The office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karumathampatti sub-division of Coimbatore rural police, was closed for fumigation after a police personnel tested positive.

On Saturday, 20 persons, who recovered from the disease, were discharged from the ESI Hospital.

According to health department officials in Salem, 49 cases were reported, including 31 from the Corporation limits. As many as 100 patients were discharged on Saturday, the highest in recent times.

In Namakkal, among the 28 cases reported, 14 are contacts of previous cases and seven traveled from Salem, Erode, Karur, Hosur and Sivagangai.

Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases, including one imported case, taking the district’s overall tally to 433.

The 5th imported case was a 53-year-old man from Dharapuram, who travelled from Bengaluru on a two-wheeler, Health Department sources said. Among the indigenous cases was an eight-year-old boy from Tiruppur Corporation limits. Six persons – a 52-year-old man, 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 40-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man – from Rajiv Nagar in Samundipuram within Tiruppur Corporation limits tested positive.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet that 712 swab samples were lifted across the district on Saturday. A total of 115 containment zones were set up in Tiruppur district, he said.

In Erode, 12 tested positive. Cases reported were eight in corporation limits, and one each case at Bhavani Sagar, Athani, Talavadi and at Modakurichi. A total of 473 cases were reported in the district so far. While 266 persons were discharged, 199 continue to undergo treatment.

A total of 11 cases were recorded in Krishnagiri. Of those infected included a 14-year-old child, who is a contact of an infected person.

In Dharmapuri, a single day count of infections touched 55, including a five-year-old child.