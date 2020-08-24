Seven deaths and 387 cases in Coimbatore district

Salem district reports 273 cases and Erode 189

Among the districts in the Western region, Coimbatore reported 387 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the district increased to 12,141 and the death tally touched 244 on Monday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 3,143 patients were under treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in the district as of Monday.

The bulletin said that seven patients died of the disease at various hospitals between August 20 and 23. While three persons died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, four died in private hospitals. A policewoman attached to the Mettupalayam police station tested positive for the disease.

As many as 338 persons were discharged from various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Monday.

Salem district reported 273 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health officials said that 161 cases were from Salem Corporation limits. Six patients had travelled to Tiruchi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakuruchi and Dharmapuri.

Namakkal district reported 59 new cases. Eight persons had travelled to Erode, Ariyalur and Salem.

Krishnagiri district reported 61 new cases of which 59 were indigenous.

The eight new cases reported in Dharmapuri district were indigenous.

Children among positive cases

Tiruppur district reported 76 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally of the district to 2,099.

A one-year-old boy from Dharapuram, three boys aged three, seven and 12, and a girl aged 10 from Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the new cases reported on Monday, Health Department sources said.

Spinning mills closed

Revenue Department officials on Saturday closed two spinning mills in Kundadam and Dharapuram in Dharapuram taluk after a few employees there tested positive.

Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar Giriyappanavar said on Monday that four employees in the two mills tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

Following this, both the mills were closed for fumigation.

Health Department officials lifted swab samples from hundreds of employees working in the mills and those residing in the neighbourhood as part of contact tracing process, he said.

The spinning mills would be allowed to reopen based on the test results, Mr. Giriyappanavar said.

Tiruppur district did not report any COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and Monday. Out of the 2,099 cases, 1,374 have recovered and 672 were active cases.

Erode district reported 189 new cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 2,252. The number of persons under treatment stood at 1,003. Sixty-five persons were discharged on the day.

75 in Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district reported 75 new cases on Monday. With the latest infections, the total number of cases reported in the district stood at 1,400.