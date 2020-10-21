Seven convicted in 2017 ATM burglaries in Coimbatore

The cases relate to the burglary of ₹30.05 lakh from two ATMs and a burglary attempt in another ATM, all near Peelamedu

The Second Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has convicted seven persons in three cases related to the burglary of ₹30.05 lakh from two ATMs and a burglary attempt in another ATM, all near Peelamedu, in 2017.

Magistrate N. Gnanasambandam convicted A. Salman alias Mubarak (30), Mousam Khan (34) from Rajasthan, S. Amithkumar (25), Zubair alias Suresh (32), S. Ameen (35) from Haryana, A. Zuber (19) from Rajasthan and A. Zulfiqar (25) from New Delhi for the burglary of ₹30.05 from two ATMs at Thaneerpandal Road and for the burglary attempt in a third ATM on Avinashi Road on December 9, 2017.

The court, which passed the order on Monday last, awarded three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 to the seven persons for each of the three offences in the two ATM burglaries.

They were awarded two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 for each of the three offences for the attempt to burgle the third ATM.

In addition to the above punishments, Zuber was awarded two years of imprisonment and ₹5,000 as fine for possessing a weapon in the two burglaries and two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 for the same offence in the burglary attempt.

The remand period undergone by the seven persons since their arrests was set off against the sentence of imprisonment under Section 428 of the CrPC.

Trial against two accused namely S. Islamudheen (45) from Haryana and I. Mustaq (32) from Rajasthan are yet to be concluded as they were shifted to their respective States for trials in other cases.

The crime was busted in a joint operation by the police from Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem on December 14, 2017.