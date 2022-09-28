Seven Coimbatore panchayat union presidents stripped off cheque-signing authority

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 28, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven panchayat union presidents in the district were barred from signing cheques on Tuesday and the emergency powers are temporarily assigned to Regional Development Officers, the district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Somayampalayam panchayat president P. Rangaraj, Poornima Rangaraj of Marudhur, Geetha Thangaraj of Kunnathur, S. Ramesh of Ashokapuram, Palaniammal of Malumichampatti, Vimala of Sikkadasampalayam and Selvanayagam of Thensithur.

"Notices were issued under Section 205 under the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act 1994 to them on different dates seeking explanation on inconsistencies found in accounts. The officials replied to the notice and a personal hearing was held with the department. After this, they handed over a written statement, which will be submitted for consideration to the respected tahsildars. Now, the Collector temporarily stripped them of their financial power to sign cheques under Section 203 of the Act, to stop them from misusing their authority any further," said Coimbatore District Panchayat Development (PAPD) Project Director Kamalakkannan. The statement said that the order will stay till the panchayat presidents are cleared of the charges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Financial inconsistencies to the tune of ₹1,31,44,681 were found in Malumichampatti and ₹39,500 in Sikkadasambalayam panchayats. Land and infra-related issues were found in Ashokapuram, Kunnathur and Marudhur following inspection reports between 2020-2022, according to the department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app