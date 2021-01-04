Seven check dams to be constructed across River Bhavani

Seven check dams that will help recharge groundwater and also ensure that surplus water is optimally used will be constructed across River Bhavani from Bhavani Sagar to Kalingarayan Anicut at ₹ 79.82 crore.
Water released from the dam into the river is used for irrigation purposes and also helps in recharge of wells and borewells. When the dam attains its full reservoir level of 105 feet, surplus water is released into the river that finally enters River Cauvery. Hence, there is a long-pending demand from the farmers and people for constructing check dams so that the water is stored and used during summer.
The Water Resources Department, Bhavani Basic Circle, has floated tender for constructing seven check dams across the River Bhavani at Kombupallam Odai of Kottuveerapalayam village in Sathyamangalam taluk at ₹ 1.57 crore; at Narayana Kombupallam Odai in Athani village in Anthiyur taluk at ₹ 1.57 crore; at Alathukombai village in Sathyamangalam taluk at ₹ 21.13 crore; at Arakkankottaikarai village of Gobichettipalayam taluk at ₹ 15.29 crore; at Vaniputhur village at Kasipalayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk at ₹ 18.94 crore; Kuppandampalayam village in Anthiyur taluk at ₹ 18.61 crore and at another at the same village at ₹ 2.71 crore.
Officials said tender documents would be accepted till 3 p.m. on February 2 and the documents would be opened at 3.30 p.m. Upon issuing the work order, the contractors had to complete the works within 12 months, they added.
