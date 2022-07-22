Seven bonded labourers rescued in Tiruppur district

Seven persons from Villupuram district, who were forced to work as bonded labourers for sugarcane harvesting in Tiruppur district, were rescued in a joint operation headed by the Labour Department on Friday.

A release from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Tiruppur, said the Department received a complaint that said seven persons from Villupuram were employed as bonded labourers for sugarcane harvesting at Muthiyanerichal in Kandiyankoil village of Tiruppur south taluk.

A team comprising Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruppur south Tahsildar, Village Administrative Officer of Kandiyankoil, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), Assistant Inspector of Labour and police personnel inspected the place on Friday and rescued the workers who hailed from Marakkanam near Tindivanam.

Based on instructions from the Commissioner of Labour, an immediate relief of ₹30,000 each was given to the seven workers who were sent to their native village. The release said the police registered a case against the employer.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy, who was employed in a brick kiln in Tiruppur, was rescued in a joint drive held on Thursday.