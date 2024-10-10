ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Bangladeshi nationals held at Perundurai

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying at Perundurai illegally without valid documents, were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The Perundurai police inspected Panickampalayam and picked up 21 persons working at hotels, construction sites and in the transport sector. While 14 nationals had proper documents, seven were without valid documents, including passport and visa. A case was registered under Section 3(2) (e) r/w 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and they were arrested. They were produced in the court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

