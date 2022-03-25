Seven Bangladeshi nationals get two years jail for illegal stay in Tiruppur

The Principal District Court, Tiruppur, awarded two years of imprisonment to seven Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested in Tiruppur City Police limits in 2021 for illegal stay.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict in two cases on Friday, wherein the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, said Tiruppur District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy.

The first case pertained to the arrest of Azizul Islam, Mozahidur Rahman and Anwar Hossain by the Velampalayam police on August 25, 2021 and the second case involved the arrest of Faridul Islam, Ridoy Hossain Refat, Shimul Rahman and Rayhan by the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police on December 29, 2021. The accused were lodged at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and were produced before the court on Friday.

The seven accused in both the cases were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and were levied a fine of ₹ 10,000 each, Mr. Kanagasabapathy said. Failure to pay the fine would result in three additional months of imprisonment, he said.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge said in his verdict that the accused would be repatriated to Bangladesh through the Ministry of External Affairs, where they would spend the remainder of their prison sentence. “Till the process of repatriation is completed, they will be lodged in Puzhal Central Prison,” Mr. Kanagasabapathy said.