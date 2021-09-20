Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested

The Perumanallur police on Monday arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, on charges of illegal stay using fake documents near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Mahamudul Hasan (21), Abul Khair (25), Badshah (20), Ariful (23), Ali Hosen Malik (28), Alamin (18) and a 17-year-old boy. The seven were staying at Kalampalayam near Perumanallur and were working in private garment units at Tiruppur, Avinashi and Perumanallur.

Based on a tip-off, a police team visited Kalampalayam and inquired about over 50 labourers staying in rented accommodations in the locality. Among them, the seven allegedly produced fake Aadhaar cards during the inquiry, following which they were picked up. Investigations revealed that all the seven were from Satkhira district in Bangladesh and had been illegally staying in Perumanallur for over a year, the police said.

The seven accused were booked under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946. While the six accused were sent to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai to be remanded in judicial custody, the minor boy was sent to Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore, according to the police.