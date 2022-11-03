Police arrest six-member robbery gang in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a six-member robbery gang on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, U. Balachandar (35), V. Kumar (30), B. Nagaraj (23), A. Manikandan (32), P. Vasanth (22) and B. Praveen (21) were arrested for robbing N. Ganesh Kumar, a native of Sulur, a two-wheeler, mobile phone, and jewellery.

Further investigation revealed that Balachandar had earlier colluded with two of his friends Ranjith and Malik Basha from Madurai to commit a murder. On May 13, 2022, the trio murdered Karthik, one of their friend, after they were engaged in a conflict. They threw the body of Karthik into a stone quarry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested Malik Basha and search is on for Ranjith.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app