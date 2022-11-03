Coimbatore

Police arrest six-member robbery gang in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a six-member robbery gang on Wednesday.

According to the police, U. Balachandar (35), V. Kumar (30), B. Nagaraj (23), A. Manikandan (32), P. Vasanth (22) and B. Praveen (21) were arrested for robbing N. Ganesh Kumar, a native of Sulur, a two-wheeler, mobile phone, and jewellery.

Further investigation revealed that Balachandar had earlier colluded with two of his friends Ranjith and Malik Basha from Madurai to commit a murder. On May 13, 2022, the trio murdered Karthik, one of their friend, after they were engaged in a conflict. They threw the body of Karthik into a stone quarry.

Police arrested Malik Basha and search is on for Ranjith.


