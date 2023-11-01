Seven arrested for vandalising Dalit homes; search on for AIADMK functionary

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A day after a Dalit neighbourhood was vandalised by a group of persons belonging to an intermediate caste, allegedly led by an AIADMK functionary at Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri, the police on Tuesday arrested seven persons.

The police are on the lookout for the AIADMK Krishnagiri west union secretary, Sokkadi Rajan, who has been named as the first accused in the FIR. He is alleged to have fuelled the vandalism after Adi Dravidars in the village complained of dust from stone polishing in their neighbourhood on Sunday. An altercation with him had led to fisticuffs and, eventually, ended in the houses of the Adi Dravidars being vandalised by stone-pelting by those belonging to the numerically dominant intermediate community.

Seven persons were arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Among those arrested was the husband of the panchayat president of Sokkadi, Ramalingam. He, along with his wife, is alleged to have egged on the vandals.

Cases have been filed against 23 persons, including 13 from the Adi Dravidar neighbourhood, based on the counter complaint. Among the Adi Dravidars, six persons have been arrested. Mr. Rajan was seen on Monday with AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy, taking part in the Thevar guru pooja at the party office.