ADVERTISEMENT

Seven arrested for peddling prescription drugs sourced from Kerala

Published - October 22, 2024 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police have arrested six persons from Coimbatore and a Kerala native for peddling prescription drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested have been identified as J. Newton, 27, of Devarayapuram, K. Ramesh, 25, P. Soundarraj, 26, and K. Ragul, 24, of Chettipalayam near Perur, Mohammed Anas, 30, of Vincent Road at Ukkadam, G. Ramprasath, 36, of Chokkampudur and B. Sudarsanan of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, Kerala.

Haryana-based chemist arrested for supplying prescription drugs to Coimbatore peddlers

A special team headed by inspector S. Senthilkumar, sub-inspectors Miadit Mano, Jecis Udhayaraj and Baskaran arrested the seven persons on Monday and Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the first six accused procured prescription drugs such as nitrazepam and tapentadol from Sudarsanan, by using forged prescriptions. The police team went to Mannarkkad and arrested Sudarsanan for supplying the drugs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Seizure of MDMA, LCD, crystal meth, a sign of active synthetic drug network in Coimbatore district

The police seized a total of 1.6 kg of ganja, 350 tablets of tapentadol, 67 tablets of nitrazepam, eight mobile phones, two motorcycles and ₹93,000 from the eight accused. Seven bank accounts belonging to the accused were frozen as part of the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US