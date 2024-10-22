GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven arrested for peddling prescription drugs sourced from Kerala

Published - October 22, 2024 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police have arrested six persons from Coimbatore and a Kerala native for peddling prescription drugs.

The arrested have been identified as J. Newton, 27, of Devarayapuram, K. Ramesh, 25, P. Soundarraj, 26, and K. Ragul, 24, of Chettipalayam near Perur, Mohammed Anas, 30, of Vincent Road at Ukkadam, G. Ramprasath, 36, of Chokkampudur and B. Sudarsanan of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, Kerala.

Haryana-based chemist arrested for supplying prescription drugs to Coimbatore peddlers

A special team headed by inspector S. Senthilkumar, sub-inspectors Miadit Mano, Jecis Udhayaraj and Baskaran arrested the seven persons on Monday and Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the first six accused procured prescription drugs such as nitrazepam and tapentadol from Sudarsanan, by using forged prescriptions. The police team went to Mannarkkad and arrested Sudarsanan for supplying the drugs.

Seizure of MDMA, LCD, crystal meth, a sign of active synthetic drug network in Coimbatore district

The police seized a total of 1.6 kg of ganja, 350 tablets of tapentadol, 67 tablets of nitrazepam, eight mobile phones, two motorcycles and ₹93,000 from the eight accused. Seven bank accounts belonging to the accused were frozen as part of the investigation.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.