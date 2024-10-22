Seven arrested for peddling prescription drugs sourced from Kerala

A special team of the Coimbatore City Police have arrested six persons from Coimbatore and a Kerala native for peddling prescription drugs.

The arrested have been identified as J. Newton, 27, of Devarayapuram, K. Ramesh, 25, P. Soundarraj, 26, and K. Ragul, 24, of Chettipalayam near Perur, Mohammed Anas, 30, of Vincent Road at Ukkadam, G. Ramprasath, 36, of Chokkampudur and B. Sudarsanan of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, Kerala.

A special team headed by inspector S. Senthilkumar, sub-inspectors Miadit Mano, Jecis Udhayaraj and Baskaran arrested the seven persons on Monday and Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the first six accused procured prescription drugs such as nitrazepam and tapentadol from Sudarsanan, by using forged prescriptions. The police team went to Mannarkkad and arrested Sudarsanan for supplying the drugs.

The police seized a total of 1.6 kg of ganja, 350 tablets of tapentadol, 67 tablets of nitrazepam, eight mobile phones, two motorcycles and ₹93,000 from the eight accused. Seven bank accounts belonging to the accused were frozen as part of the investigation.