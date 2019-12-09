Seven arrested for murder of real estate dealer

The Podanur police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a real estate dealer whose body was found at Thillai Nagar, near Eachanari, on December 3.

The investigation by the police found that the accused murdered V. Shanmugam (64), a resident of Ramasamy Nagar near Kavundampalayam, allegedly after they lost money in a hawala transaction mediated by him.

According to the police, Shanmugam had approached P. Maheswaran (33) from Gobichettipalayam, sales manager of a private bank on Madukkarai Road, and claimed that he knew people from Kerala who are into hawala transactions. Maheswaran introduced Shanmugam to M. Sathish (36) of Sundarapuram, senior manager at the same bank, and M. Madhusoodanan (45) from Vellalore. Shamugam allegedly assured them that they would get higher profit from the transaction.

The police said that the trio arranged ₹15 lakh and gave to Shanmugam on November 29. However, Shanmugam told them that he was cheated by the transactors from Kerala and lost the money.

In a bid to retrieve the lost money, the trio and four others namely K. Venkatesh (29), B. Veeramani (24), S. Harikrishnan (27) and S. Karthik (31) allegedly threatened and had beaten up Shanmugam in confinement on December 2. The man died in their custody and the body was dumped at Thillai Nagar, said the police.

All the seven arrested in the case were produced before magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.