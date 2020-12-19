Seven arrested for murder near Tiruppur

Tiruppur

19 December 2020 00:03 IST

Veerapandi police arrested seven persons, including a minor, on charges of murder on Wednesday.

Police arrested Ramesh (24), Subash (24), Murugan (23), Sanjay (23), Ravikumar (20), Thangamayan (19) and a 15-year-old boy for the murder of Manikandan (36). Police sources said that following an altercation between Manikandan and his friend Ramesh at Veerapandi on Monday, Ramesh called six of his acquaintances. All the seven attacked Manikandan with a wooden log and he died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Following the death, the seven accused were arrested and booked under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. While the six adults were remanded in judicial custody, the minor boy was sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore, according to the police.

