Seven arrested for kidnapping Minister’s aide

Coimbatore

26 September 2020 23:31 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested seven persons in connection with the kidnapping of Karnan, a personal assistant of Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, from his MLA office at Udumalpet on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as D. Pradeep (39) S. Arunkumar (23) M. Surendran (27) D. Devarajalu (55) from Udumalpet, R. Vinoth (20) G. Selvaganapathi (23) and S. Dhaga (21) from Pattukottai. Police are on the lookout for one more person.

A senior police officer attributed the kidnapping to personal enmity Pradeep had with Karnan. Pradeep was one of the five persons who came to the MLA office in a car.

While he stayed in the car, the other four went into the office and forcibly brought Karnan out and put him into the car. After taking him away, the gang released Karnan at Dhali.

The accused were arrested for offences under Sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded in judicial custody.