Seven persons, including a few students of a city college, were arrested following a group clash at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore.

A wordy duel ensued in a clash, police sources said. The Chettipalayam police have registered a case and had them remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.