Seven arrested for assaulting Tasmac employee in Coimbatore

December 27, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested seven persons for rioting and assaulting an employee of a Tasmac bar on Thadagam Road in Coimbatore.

The police said that K. Raju (28 ) of Pudukottai district was working in a Tasmac bar on Thadagam Road. On Sunday evening, B. Raguraman (20) and M. Dinesh Kumar(23), from Perianaickenpudur in the city engaged in a brawl with people in the bar. When Raju questioned them, they called their friends K. Nagendran, P. Dhanasekaran, A. Naveen, S. Ramesh Kumar, and R. Praveen. All seven of them assaulted Raju and damaged the properties in the bar.

Based on Raju’s complaint, the R.S. Puram police arrested all seven of them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody.