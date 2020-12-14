Seven Amma mini clinics to be opened in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Corporation will open seven Amma mini clinics, as part of the State Government’s scheme to open such clinics across the State.
Sources said that the civic body had decided the location of four of the seven clinics and would soon finalise the remaining three.
The four clinics would be set up in Jayasimmapuram in P.N. Palayam, Tatabad 2nd Street in Sivananda Colony, Gandhipuram 3rd Street Extension and Sundapalayam near Vadavalli.
Of the remaining three, two would be established in East Zone and one in South Zone.
The Corporation had sent a list of 17 thickly populated localities in the city to the State Government for the establishment of Amma mini clinics and the latter chose seven of the 17.
To man the clinics, the Corporation would divert three of its doctors and the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, would allot doctors for the remaining four.
The Corporation would keep open the clinics from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all days. It would provide only out-patient medical service there.
The sources further said the buildings that the Corporation had chosen to house the four clinics were its own. At those buildings it had taken up work to provide the necessary infrastructure and finish it up with a fresh coat of paint. The DD Health Services office would provide equipment and medicines and the Corporation would fill in any further requirement, the sources added.
