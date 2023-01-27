Settle outstanding wages for MGNREGS workers in Erode: CPI

January 27, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were not paid their wages for the last seven weeks, Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to picket the office of the Block Development Officers (BDOs) on February 6, if the wages are not settled.

The party’s administrative committee meeting, presided by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, was held in Sathyamangalam recently. S. Mohan Kumar, party’s North District Committee Secretary, deputy secretaries G. Venkatachalam, K. Sakthivel and others took part.

Members said that thousands of workers in Bhavanisagar, Talavadi and Sathyamangalam unions were not paid their wages in the last seven weeks. Workers believed that dues would be settled before the Pongal festival. Most of them in hill areas were tribal people and those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In the absence of other sources of income, they were largely affected, they added.

“The Central government is implementing the scheme without any interest and is reducing the fund allocation to the scheme every year,” they said. Recently, a committee headed by former Panchayat Raj Department Secretary was formed by the Central government to study the implementation of the scheme. “But, the committee started its study with a view that the scheme is not necessary for the developed States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” they added.