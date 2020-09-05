SETC to operate only non-AC buses from Monday

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate only non-air conditioned (AC) buses for inter-district services from Monday, an official from Coimbatore said on Saturday.

As of Saturday, about 40 ultra-deluxe non-AC buses were ready to be operated from Coimbatore. However, the number of buses that will be used for inter-district operations will be decided based on the ticket bookings by Sunday, the official said.

On Saturday, the SETC buses parked at the Kavundampalayam depot were washed and disinfected as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Of the 43 seats in each of the ultra-deluxe non-AC buses, only 25 passengers will be allowed to travel in compliance with the personal distancing norms, the official said.

Some of the routes under consideration are Coimbatore-Puducherry-Chennai, Kanniyakumari-Udhagamandalam and Nagercoil-Udhagamandalam, but these will be finalised by Sunday, according to the SETC official.