SETC to operate only non-AC buses from Monday

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate only non-air conditioned (AC) buses for inter-district services from Monday, an official from Coimbatore said on Saturday.
As of Saturday, about 40 ultra-deluxe non-AC buses were ready to be operated from Coimbatore. However, the number of buses that will be used for inter-district operations will be decided based on the ticket bookings by Sunday, the official said.
On Saturday, the SETC buses parked at the Kavundampalayam depot were washed and disinfected as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Of the 43 seats in each of the ultra-deluxe non-AC buses, only 25 passengers will be allowed to travel in compliance with the personal distancing norms, the official said.
Some of the routes under consideration are Coimbatore-Puducherry-Chennai, Kanniyakumari-Udhagamandalam and Nagercoil-Udhagamandalam, but these will be finalised by Sunday, according to the SETC official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath