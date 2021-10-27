‘Set up farm ponds under scheme’

The administration has called upon farmers to set up farm ponds for augmenting groundwater table in the district.

According to the administration, farmers are called upon to set up individual farm ponds on their lands to both augment groundwater table by collecting water during the rains and also to set up income generating inland fishing operations.

Farm ponds may be set up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) programme, and the farmers may take up inland fish rearing in the ponds to generate income. Therefore, farmers are encouraged to set up farm ponds through MNREGS.

According to the administration, the farmers seeking MREGS labourers for setting up farm ponds under the scheme may submit their applications along with copy of the ownership deep of the land, which should be in name of the individual farmer; copy of the bank passbook; a copy of the MNREGS job card if any; small farm identity card. Besides, the proposed farm pond should be of 360 sq.mt.