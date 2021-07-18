Coimbatore

‘Set up committee to determine milk procurement price’

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association submitted a petition to the Chief Minister requesting the State government to constitute an expert committee to determine the procurement price of milk and to revise the maximum retail price accordingly.

In the petition, the association demanded the Chief Minister to increase the procurement price as the cost of livestock feed had gone up. It wanted the procurement price of cow milk hiked from ₹ 32 to ₹ 42 and that of buffalo milk from ₹ 41 to ₹ 57.

The dairy farmers also sought to set up a seven-member expert committee with various stakeholders to determine the procurement price and selling price once a year.

The association wanted insurance coverage for animals supplying milk to cooperative unions, inclusion of milk in nutritious meal scheme, and to follow ISI formula for identifying quality of milk. The association also demanded the government to direct private dairies to procure milk at Aavin price.


