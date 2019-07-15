Set on fire by husband, woman battles for life

A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, is battling for life at the District Headquarters Hospital after being set ablaze by her husband, N. Kumarasan (39), during a domestic quarrel on Monday. Kumaresan and his 80-year-old mother, Parameswari, are also being treated for burns.

Residents of K.K. Nagar, Kumaresan is an autorickshaw driver and Revathi works at a jewellery shop. Police said they have two daughters. The older one got married a month ago and the younger one aged 16 goes to school. Police said the couple had often quarrelled over Kumaresan not giving money for the family.

Police said that around 6.45 a.m. on Monday, Kumaresan had a quarrel with Revathi while she was cooking. He poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze. The second daughter and Parameswari raised an alarm. Parameswari attempted to save Revathi and sustained burns. Kumaresan also suffered burns when the fire spread in the house.

The 108 ambulance service was informed and the three were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital where Revathi was said to be in a critical condition as she suffered over 85% burns.

In a complaint to the Erode Taluk Police, the daughter alleged that her father, with a motive to kill her mother, poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Kumaresan.