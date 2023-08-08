Pair of elephant tusks seized in Krishnagiri, four arrested

August 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Wild Life Crime Control Bureau patrol seized a pair of elephant tusks during a vehicle check and arrested four persons near Nagarasampatty here on Tuesday.

The Bureau, based on a tip-off, carried out a vehicle check near Nagarasampatty government higher secondary school and intercepted two motorcycles. The riders were found with a pair of tusks in violation of the Wild Life Protection Act,1972.

M. Balakrishnan (47) of Pallathur village; K. Senthil (43) of Nagarasampatty; Valli Kandan (42) of Periya Kamatchipatty and Nagapann (68) of Nagarasampatty were arrested. Forest department has warned of action under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 for poaching or dealing in animal parts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.