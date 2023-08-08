ADVERTISEMENT

Pair of elephant tusks seized in Krishnagiri, four arrested

August 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The seized tusks on display at the forest range office in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Wild Life Crime Control Bureau patrol seized a pair of elephant tusks during a vehicle check and arrested four persons near Nagarasampatty here on Tuesday.

The Bureau, based on a tip-off, carried out a vehicle check near Nagarasampatty government higher secondary school and intercepted two motorcycles. The riders were found with a pair of tusks in violation of the Wild Life Protection Act,1972.

M. Balakrishnan (47) of Pallathur village; K. Senthil (43) of Nagarasampatty; Valli Kandan (42) of Periya Kamatchipatty and Nagapann (68) of Nagarasampatty were arrested. Forest department has warned of action under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 for poaching or dealing in animal parts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US