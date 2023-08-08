HamberMenu
Pair of elephant tusks seized in Krishnagiri, four arrested

August 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
The seized tusks on display at the forest range office in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

The seized tusks on display at the forest range office in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Wild Life Crime Control Bureau patrol seized a pair of elephant tusks during a vehicle check and arrested four persons near Nagarasampatty here on Tuesday.

The Bureau, based on a tip-off, carried out a vehicle check near Nagarasampatty government higher secondary school and intercepted two motorcycles. The riders were found with a pair of tusks in violation of the Wild Life Protection Act,1972.

M. Balakrishnan (47) of Pallathur village; K. Senthil (43) of Nagarasampatty; Valli Kandan (42) of Periya Kamatchipatty and Nagapann (68) of Nagarasampatty were arrested. Forest department has warned of action under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 for poaching or dealing in animal parts.

