Set a goal and work hard to achieve it, UPSC aspirants told

Published - August 08, 2024 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh speaks at the meet for Union Public Service Commission exam aspirants organised by The Hindu in association with Shankar IAS Academy at Sona College of Technology in Salem on Thursday.

Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh speaks at the meet for Union Public Service Commission exam aspirants organised by The Hindu in association with Shankar IAS Academy at Sona College of Technology in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A meet for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam aspirants was organised by The Hindu in association with Shankar IAS Academy at Sona College of Technology here on Thursday.

Ranjeet Singh, Salem Corporation Commissioner, was the chief guest. On the occasion, Mr. Ranjeet Singh told the aspirants that even at the age of 30 and beyond, many people cleared the Civil Services exams. “You need not take me or other IAS officers as inspiration. Set a goal and work hard to achieve it. There is no fixed time for reading to crack the exam. It is up to you to spend two hours, five hours, or ten hours a day reading. You should decide according to your capacity. Without a target, you will never achieve your dreams,” he said.

From childhood, everyone wrote exams, including the Class X and XII exams. “The Civil Services exam is also like that. Your heart and mind should be there while studying. Once you have finished your target of study, relax yourself and do not think about your studies always. Just referring to the toppers would not work. Everyone’s capacity is different from others. While preparing for the prelims, the syllabus for the mains should be completed,” Mr. Ranjeet Singh added.

Asking the aspirants to be humble after clearing the exams, Mr. Ranjeet Singh said, “Every day will teach you a different lesson.”

Later, Mr. Ranjeet Singh handed over special publications worth ₹33,000 from the Hindu Group sponsored by the Shankar IAS Academy to the library of the college.

L. Gokula Krishnan, faculty for Development Administration at Shankar IAS Academy, Salem, explained to the aspirants how to prepare for the exams.

Principal of Sona College of Technology, S.R.R. Senthilkumar, also spoke. Faculty members D. Senthil Kumar, M. Renuga, and Librarian N. Sreedharan participated in the meet.

