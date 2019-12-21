Coimbatore

Session on future of data science held

more-in

The Hindu Future India Club in association with ToolAhead conducted the second session on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ at Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Friday.

The guest lecture series being conducted at select engineering colleges of Coimbatore focused on bridging the gap between students and industry and imparting knowledge on data science and artificial intelligence. Sivashankari, founder, ToolAhead and Anish Ephrem, technical head, ToolAhead spoke about the industries related to artificial intelligence and the opportunities available. Students from various departments interacted with the guests. Ms. Shivashankari specified the processes involved in both the fields and how much importance the coding languages held to get into a career in these fields.

The presentation on the real-time cases of credit card processing and counter terrorism made the students understand the future of data science and artificial intelligence. Getting a deeper knowledge in these areas would prove to be a game changer in a student’s career, said Ms. Shivashankari.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:46:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/session-on-future-of-data-science-held/article30363228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY