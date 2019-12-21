Session on future of data science held

The Hindu Future India Club in association with ToolAhead conducted the second session on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ at Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Friday.

The guest lecture series being conducted at select engineering colleges of Coimbatore focused on bridging the gap between students and industry and imparting knowledge on data science and artificial intelligence. Sivashankari, founder, ToolAhead and Anish Ephrem, technical head, ToolAhead spoke about the industries related to artificial intelligence and the opportunities available. Students from various departments interacted with the guests. Ms. Shivashankari specified the processes involved in both the fields and how much importance the coding languages held to get into a career in these fields.

The presentation on the real-time cases of credit card processing and counter terrorism made the students understand the future of data science and artificial intelligence. Getting a deeper knowledge in these areas would prove to be a game changer in a student’s career, said Ms. Shivashankari.