Session on effective implementation of POCSO Act held in Krishnagiri

Published - September 26, 2024 10:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day orientation programme on the effective implementation of POCSO Act for police personnel was inaugurated by District Collector K.M. Sarayu on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sarayu instructed the police to handle cases under POCSO with a child-centric lens and empathy and compassion for the survivors of abuse. She also instructed the police to effectively coordinate with the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee and provide timely support and help to the survivors. Police personnel were also instructed by the Collector to expedite action on cases registered under the POCSO Act, and disallow any delays.

