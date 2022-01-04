Coimbatore

Session for tribal settlement to be held at Attakatti

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in association with ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI), Coimbatore, will organise an awareness session for the residents of Chinnarpathy tribal settlement near Pollachi on Wednesday.

A release said that the awareness event named ‘Knowledge Empowerment of Tribals’ will be held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti. ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Director of ICAR-SBI, Coimbatore G. Hemaprabha will preside over the event.

ICAR-SBI will also launch its Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribe Component (DAPSTC) in ATR during the event. “As part of the project, ICAR-SBI will be distributing farm tools, household items, seed kits for setting up and maintaining a nutrition garden and seedlings to the tribal folk in the villages of Nagaroothu – 1, Nagaroothu – 2, Old Sarkarpathy, Chinnarpathy, Koomaatti and Paalakinaru,” according to the release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 8:09:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/session-for-tribal-settlement-to-be-held-at-attakatti/article38114341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY