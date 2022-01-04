Session for tribal settlement to be held at Attakatti

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in association with ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI), Coimbatore, will organise an awareness session for the residents of Chinnarpathy tribal settlement near Pollachi on Wednesday.

A release said that the awareness event named ‘Knowledge Empowerment of Tribals’ will be held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti. ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Director of ICAR-SBI, Coimbatore G. Hemaprabha will preside over the event.

ICAR-SBI will also launch its Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribe Component (DAPSTC) in ATR during the event. “As part of the project, ICAR-SBI will be distributing farm tools, household items, seed kits for setting up and maintaining a nutrition garden and seedlings to the tribal folk in the villages of Nagaroothu – 1, Nagaroothu – 2, Old Sarkarpathy, Chinnarpathy, Koomaatti and Paalakinaru,” according to the release.