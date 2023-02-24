Session for SME entrepreneurs held in Coimbatore

February 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

CSB Bank and Crisil recently organised here a knowledge session for SME entrepreneurs of the textile industry in Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

According to a press release, Crisil made a presentation of the latest trends in the textile sector, the challenges and opportunities, and the way forward. The bank and Crisil also released a newsletter “InFocus” on the textile industry.

Loans for startups

Federal Bank, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) , and MindEscapes Innovation Center, Nilgiris, are collaborating to back startups in Tamil Nadu.

The partnership aims to provide Tamil Nadu startups with loans and grants from Federal Bank. The startups will be identified by TANSIM and pitched through sessions curated and run by MindEscapes across various centres in the State, according to a press release.

Awareness meeting held

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) in association with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness session virtually recently on the Impact of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) 2022 on Manmade Textile Fibre products.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of CITI, said the Government has mandated Bureau of Indian Standards to develop new standards for the textile products so that Indian products have greater acceptability and recognition in the international markets.

Though the QCOs do not apply to the goods that are exported, domestic standards will surely have a positive bearing on positioning of Indian products internationally too, he said.

J.K. Gupta, head – Textiles, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), made a presentation on the technical requirements of the QCOs for MMF Textile Products.

Ravi Sam, chairman of SIMA, urged the industry to send their feedbacks to CITI and SIMA so that the same can be raised with the BIS for getting clarity on the issues.