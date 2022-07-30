Seshasayee Paper Mill in Namakkal celebrates Paper Day

July 30, 2022 20:31 IST

Paper Day was celebrated at Seshasayee Paper Mill on Saturday.

In a press release, Managing Director of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited K.S. Kasi Viswanathan said as part of the celebrations, powerpoint presentations took place in nearby schools and colleges about paper. Essay writing and drawing competitions were conducted. To create awareness, the company has planned to distribute leaflets and demonstrate through a mobile video van with an LED screen, which will be stationed at important junctions in Pallipalayam, Tiruchengode, and Erode.

